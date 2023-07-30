My wife and I never kissed during 10 years of dating. Both of us were virgins



A South African marriage therapist and relationship expert, Bakhe Dlamini, has revealed that he and his wife never kissed during their 10 years of dating.

Dlamini, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 29, 2023, said that he and Nokwanda, a community psychologist/social worker, met in high school in 2001.

“So my wife & I never kissed during 10 years of dating. We met at high school, 2001, were prom mates following year, and we didn’t kiss. First time I kissed her was when the priest said, “You may kiss the bride”, 10 years later, 2 July 2011. Both of us were virgins too. I had to be clear with her from word go that I respected her body, preferred we don’t even kiss. I believed in being a gentleman, not rushing a woman. I also mentioned to her that I prefer we don’t even kiss because I knew that the moment we kissed, we’d fall into the trap of sex before marriage. I wanted us to get to marriage pure. We also believed in the biblical principle of “no sex before…