National Agency for the Control of AIDS counters Nigerian Twitter doctor’s claim that a recent outreach by Red Cross showed a spike in HIV cases in Abuja





The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has countered a Nigerian Twitter doctor’s claim that a recent outreach by Red Cross showed a spike in HIV cases in Abuja.

The doctor with the handle @Firstdoctors last week shared a tweet saying Red Cross reportedly ran a test on 197 persons in Abuja and that 119 of the tests ran came back positive with 60% of those test being males.

Reacting to his Tweet, NACA asked the doctor to confirm when and where this outreach occurred with 60% prevalent rate.

The doctor appeared not have the answers to the questions posed, so he deleted his tweet.

In a statement released today July 30, NACA said the information is false. The agency added that the false statement has been forwarded to the appropriate authorities that deals with misinformation for appropriate actions.