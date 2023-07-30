‘One thing that will last longer than forever in Nigeria is Democracy





Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, has asserted that “The Armed Forces of Nigeria have a sacred duty to protect the people and the constitution.”

He made these remarks yesterday during the 16th International Defence Industry fair in Istanbul, Turkey.

He also told pressmen that, “…just like darkness can not drive out darkness, only light can do that. Globally, illegitimacy should not be allowed to drive out legitimacy”

The new Chief of Defence Staff had earlier emphasized that a people centric leadership combined with enhanced troops welfare and inter-agency collaboration is the future of defence management under his leadership.