Singer Speed Darlington tackles church in his neighborhood over ‘noise pollution’





Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has called out a church, in the Ajah area of Lagos, for their “noise.”

In a video shared on his IG page, the singer who is sometimes referred to as ‘Akpi,’ blasted the church for constantly disturbing his peace with ‘their noise.’

“See this church wey no dey let me sleep, starting from over there, only five people got a car in this church…Christianity wey person don de attend for decades, only five people got a car. Everyday noise. All that prayer na leg dem dey use to the church.” he said

Watch the video below…