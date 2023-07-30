UEFA bans Juventus from European football





UEFA has banned Juventus from competing in the Europa Conference League this season due to financial irregularities.

The expulsion of Juventus from the third-tier Europa Conference League was expected because of a false accounting case that already saw the two-time European champions deducted 10 points in Serie A. That penalty dropped Juventus out of Champions League qualification places.

UEFA also said that Juventus must also pay a fine of €10m for breaking financial fair play (FFP) rules. A further €10m can be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.

With Juventus suffering the sanction, its Conference League spot will now be awarded to Fiorentina as Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last term.

Linda Ikeji