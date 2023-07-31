Access Bank launches University of Ibadan branch





Retail giant, Access Bank Plc has launched a new branch with state-of-the-art facilities at the University of Ibadan.

At the launch of the branch at the university campus on Tuesday, Deputy Managing Director, Retail South, Access Bank Plc, Chizoma Okoli, said the choice of the university is part of the bank’s plans to reach young people with its robust financial products and services.

Okoli said, “We in Access Bank are very passionate about the youths. University of Ibadan is one of the campuses that we believe that we can create impact among the youths. For us, it is all about sustainability, creating impact in the community and being part of the overall economic movement of Nigeria.

“UI is one of the campuses we have targeted and we will be in all the campuses as time goes on. We are very excited about this journey. We want the youths to understand that it is important to be part of the growth of their community.”

The Deputy Managing Director, North, Access Bank…