Gay couple file complaint against Christian painter who ‘refused to decorate their home because of their sexuality’





A British gay couple has made a complaint against a Christian painter who refused to decorate their home because of their sexuality.

Joshua and George shared a photo on Twitter that appears to show a message sent by a female painter which says that she could not carry out the job at their two-bedroom terrace home in Bristol because of her church’s ‘recommended guidelines’.

The pair, who have taken the decision not to identify the painter, say they were left ‘gobsmacked’ and ‘seething’ by the message. They say they have now made a complaint to the trading website where they found her services, which they say they hope will raise awareness about homophobia.

The case comes after a customer lost a seven-year legal fight with a bakery run by evangelical Christians in Northern Ireland which refused to make a cake with the slogan ‘support gay marriage’.

Explaining why they are not naming the painter, Joshua, 23, told LGBTQ magazine Attitude: ‘I don’t necessarily feel comfortable…