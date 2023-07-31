Governor Fintiri declares 24-hour curfew in Adamawa after private warehouses were looted





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has declared a 24-hour curfew shortly after some private warehouses in the state were looted.

A video shared online showed some persons carting away grains from warehouses they broke into.

Humwashi Wonosikou, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary who announced the curfew said there will be no movement throughout the state during the curfew and anyone found not complying would be arrested.

He noted that the curfew was necessary due to the activities of hoodlums in Adamawa. The statement read;

“The Governor of Adamawa State, the Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July, 2023.

“Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matchet and break into business premises and homes carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement…