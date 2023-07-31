Junta claims overthrown Government has authorized France to carry out military strikes on presidential palace





The military junta that seized power in Niger last week, has alleged that the ousted government has granted France permission to carry out strikes on the presidential palace with the aim of freeing President Mohamed Bazoum.

This announcement came from Army Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the leaders of the coup, who addressed the nation on state television, Monday morning, July 31.

According to Abdramane, the approval was acknowledged by Niger’s Foreign Minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, who was acting as the prime minister at the time.

France, the former colonial ruler of Niger, has expressed its disapproval of the coup, advocating for the reinstatement of President Bazoum. France and the US have military bases in Niger and donate millions in aod to the West African nation every year.

However, the European nation has not publicly indicated any intention to intervene militarily in the ongoing dispute.

In response to the coup, the junta has issued a stern warning against any foreign…