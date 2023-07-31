Kremlin threatens nuclear war if Ukraine defeats Russia in the ongoing counteroffensive





Russia may be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds, senior Russian official and former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev has said, the latest in a series of nuclear threats made during Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev, who served as president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, has struck a hawkish tone throughout Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly raising possibility of nuclear conflict.

Last April, he warned of Russian nuclear expansion should Sweden and Finland join NATO. Helsinki joined the defense alliance later that month, while Stockholm’s path to NATO membership was cleared earlier this month after Turkey dropped its objections.

In September 2022, Medvedev said strategic nuclear weapons could be used to defend territories incorporated into Russia from Ukraine.

In January this year, as NATO member states debated new weapons shipments to Ukraine, Medvedev said defeat for Russia in the war could lead to nuclear conflict.

On…