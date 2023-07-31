Nigerian man reportedly found d€ad in his apartment in Northern Cyprus





A Nigerian man identified as Uchenna Jonathan Ohiem, 27, has passed away in Mağusa, Northern Cyprus according to reports emanating from the country.

The man was found dead in his apartment on Monday, July 31, 2023.

A statement by the Cyprus police read,” On July 31, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Uchenna Jonathan Ohiem, aged 27, was found deceased at his home in Mağusa.

“An initial external examination was conducted by medical personnel, revealing no signs of physical assault or forced. The definitive cause of Ohiem’s death awaits determination pending autopsy results. Meanwhile, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

In 2022, The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) released a list of 13 Nigerians found dead in Northern Cyprus within six years.

The NiDCOM chairperson had said it was difficult to adopt international diplomacy in investigating cases in Northern Cyprus as the country is only recognised by Turkey.

