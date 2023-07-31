Nnamdi Kanu meets his choice specialist doctors outside DSS facility





Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has met with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital outside the facility of the Department of State Services.

This was confirmed by his lead counsel, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor. Kanu’s lawyer said in a statement;

“Sequel to our avowed assurance to always keep Ezigbo UmuChineke abreast of pertinent happenings especially with Onyendu’s health status, welfare and update on his legal matters, we are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

“As was part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he will be progressing to the next stage soon.

“As the entire world has always been informed, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has consistently made his position on the infamous sit-at-home known, and his directive is that this must…