



Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji has stated that Lagos pastors are cashing out after experiencing a traffic jam on Sunday morning. In a post shared on his Twitter handle this morning July 30, Olamide expressed interest in becoming a pastor himself. He wrote; People too get money for Lagos !! Why is there traffic this Sunday morning ! So much cars on the road pastors de cash out shaa cant lie. God you fit call me too oh. I fit multitask.” The post ”Pastors are cashing out.. cant lie”- Rapper Olamide writes as he wonders why traffic jam is witnessed on Sunday mornings appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji