Police gun down kidnapper and rescue victim in Delta



Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a kidnapper and rescued a victim abducted along Jakpa Road in Warri.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 30, 2023, said a patrol team while on stop-and-search duty flagged down a Lexus Saloon car but the occupants, on sighting the operatives, jumped down from the vehicle and fled.

The police operatives gave them a hot chase during which one of them bearing the firearm was neutralized while others escaped. On a closer look at the abandoned vehicle, a kidnapped victim was seen blindfolded and subsequently rescued.

The victim said he had already paid sum of seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000) ransom to the kidnappers before his rescue.

The proactive measures adopted by the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass has again paid off. The CP who has always reiterated his desire to achieve a crime free state, admonished DPOS and Tactical Commanders…