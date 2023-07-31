Rapper Cardi B now a suspect in battery case after she threw a microphone at a fan who hurled a drink at her on stage





Rapper Cardi B is now a suspect in a battery investigation after she threw a microphone at an audience member who tossed a drink at her during a gig in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The mother of two was seen hurling the microphone from the stage after getting splashed by a drink thrown by a fan during a gig at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday.

The woman who was hit by the mic went to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day to report the incident, reports TMZ.

She told police she had been struck by the microphone thrown from the stage, and the woman in question has now claimed on social media that she was not the person who threw the drink at Cardi.

Saying she was ‘bruised and sore’, she shared a clip of the incident captioned: ‘When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink.’

In the video, the American rapper was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance when a person in the crowd hurled liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

Cardi, who…