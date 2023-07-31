“With you I’m blessed” – Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”





Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth, has shared a sweet message dedicated to her, hours after stating that he was fed up with pretending about the “perfect relationship.”

Recall that Segun Wealth had taken to Instagram stories to rant about how “love is a scam”, him being tired of trying to keep his marriage, and him searching for “another type of peace.”

However, the photographer has now shared a new post hailing his wife and calling her his inspiration. See the post below…