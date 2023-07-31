“With you I’m blessed” – Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani’s husband, Segun Wealth, has shared a sweet message dedicated to her, hours after stating that he was fed up with pretending about the “perfect relationship.”

 

Recall that Segun Wealth had taken to Instagram stories to rant about how “love is a scam”, him being tired of trying to keep his marriage, and him searching for “another type of peace.”

 

photo output 1690761454 "With you I’m blessed” - Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”
IMG 7044 1690761449 "With you I’m blessed” - Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”
IMG 7050 1690761442 "With you I’m blessed” - Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”

 

However, the photographer has now shared a new post hailing his wife and calling her his inspiration. See the post below…

 

IMG 7054 1690761536 "With you I’m blessed” - Toyin Lawani's husband, Segun Wealth, shares loving message hours after stating that he was tired of pretending about the “perfect relationship”

 



