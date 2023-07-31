Woman steals 2-month-old baby at graduation ceremony in Kwara





A woman suspected to be a kidnapper has reportedly stolen a two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, during a school graduation ceremony in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 29, 2023, during the school graduation event held at the school premises located at Deeper Life area, Sawmill, Ilorin.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah, popularly known as Iya Mujidat, confirmed the issue on Sunday, saying that the woman posed as an apprentice seeking to learn how to make snacks.

She described the suspect as a “tall, fair complexioned woman, dressed in a purple Ankara with a black.”

“She is a Christian and came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family member or where she stays and don’t even have her number,”

“We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the…