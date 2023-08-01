



Britain’s first-ever Eastern European mayor has been convicted of [email protected] a woman who repeatedly asked him to stop.

Aigars Balsevics, 42, who became Conservative mayor of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, in May 2020, was found guilty of two counts of [email protected] at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard how Balsevics went into the woman’s home in Wisbech on May 24 2021 and raped her – despite her crying and repeatedly telling him no. She then tried to get away, but he stopped her from leaving the room and [email protected] her again.

After the attack, the distressed victim contacted two friends who arrived at the property and Balsevics left.

She then reported the incident to police and Balsevics was arrested the following day and has since been suspended from the local Conservative party.

Balsevics denied two charges of rape and went on trial but was found guilty on both counts yesterday and will be sentenced on August 11.

DC Katie Housham said: ‘I would like…