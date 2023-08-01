Court jails varsity student and two friends for gang raping his 17-year-old cousin in Kwara



Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High court on Monday, July 31, 2023, sentenced three students to jail for conspiring to gang rape a 17-year-old girl.

The convicts, Omotosho Yahaya, 23, who is the cousin of the victim, Mustapha Ahmed, 23 and 22-year-old Mustapha Ridwan are students of a tertiary institution in the state.

The court found them guilty of a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and rape of the victim, at Adangba area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital in 2020.

The first defendant, Omotosho, was said to have invited his two friends to join him in the act while he was with the victim in the room.

They were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for rape and 2 years for criminal conspiracy.

The sentences, which include an additional N50,000 fine, are to run concurrently.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Akinpelu held that “The confessional statements of the defendants are clear, unambiguous and equivocal contrary to the argument of their…