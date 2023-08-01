‘Euphoria’ Star, Angus Cloud dies at 25





Angus Cloud, a rising American actor best known for his role in the HBO drama “Euphoria,” has died at the age of 25.

Announcing his death, his family said in a statement.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson…