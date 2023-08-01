FCMB Group Plc Reports 148% Profit Growth





FCMB Group Plc records positive financial performance across key indicators with a 148% growth in profit before tax of N38.2 billion from January to June this year, compared to N15.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Highlights of the diversified Group’s unaudited six-month results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) floor showed that various divisions achieved robust earnings growth: Banking Group 185.5%, Consumer Finance 10.3%, Investment Management 53.3%, and Investment Banking 54.3%. In addition, FCMB Group’s gross revenue grew by 88.7% to N238.2 billion for June 2023, as against N126.2 billion for the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven by a 51.9% increase in interest income and a 216.9% increase in non-interest income.

Commenting on the half-year financial results, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, said: “We continue to leverage our unique Group structure to build a technology-driven ecosystem that…