Governor Fintiri relaxes curfew in 17 Adamawa LGAs





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has relaxed the curfew in 17 of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Adamawa state Governor had imposed the curfew on the affected areas following last Sunday’s looting of government warehouses by unidentified hoodlums.

This was announced by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou. The curfew will continue in Yola-North, Yola-South, Girei and Numan from 6 p.m to 6 a.m daily, until further notice.

The statement read;

”Security operatives will, therefore, remain in the affected councils to enforce the new directive with a view to further maintain law and order.

“The curfew was never declared to inflict hardship on our people in the first instance but to protect them and return normalcy to the affected areas.”