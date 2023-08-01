He said it happened accidentally

A woman has revealed that her husband of ten years impregnated his side chick.

The lady, who disclosed this in a Facebook group on Monday, July 31, said that her husband claimed that he ‘accidentally’ impregnated the side chick.

“Kindly please, is this Godly marriage or not? It’s like this I have stayed with my husband for ten years now in marriage but in this ten years, he has been cheating me with another woman for two years. When i realise that he impregnated this woman even they have a child,.asking my husband over the same it’s like he didn’t want me to know what happened. He started being sorrowful to an extent of him crying and kneeling down for me to forgive him .He said that the incident happened but it was accidentally and it will never happen again. But what can I do ?because I feel like this man was unfaithful to me and i totally lost my trust in him.”