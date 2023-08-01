How unknown assailants gang-raped and murdered 18-year-old girl in Taraba



Unknown assailants gang-raped and killed an 18-year-old girl, Wassa Joel Tuwa in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba state.

LIB reported that the lifeless body of the teenager was discovered by the roadside in Lankavirir village, behind a mountain near Jalingo on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023.

A family source, Mr. Ayuba Solomon Bissa, who confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune, said the victim left their family house in Jalingo to visit Lankavirir, on Saturday evening.

She decided to take a small market road around Lankaviri to shorten her journey, where the criminals attacked and killed her, Ayuba said.

Ayuba further disclosed that a medical autopsy revealed that the victim was gang-raped before she was eventually killed.

“My younger sister (Wassa) left our family house here along Bishop’s coat Jalingo to the village in Lankavirir on Saturday, where the killers met her,” he said.

“Until Sunday morning, when a little boy who was hawking firewood…