Luis Suarez explains why he wishes to retire the same time with best friend Lionel Messi





Gremio striker, Luis Suarez has revealed that he still retains the dream of retiring with his best friend and former Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi.

Suarez admits he and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi are in regular contact about the move but his current club, Gremio are insisting Suarez must fulfil his contract.

“With Messi, we dream of retiring together,” he told Punto Penal.

“It was something that we always planned when we were at Barcelona. And from one year to the next I went to Atletico and he went to PSG. We dreamed of it and we talked about it that after Barcelona we would go to the United States and nothing happened at the time.

“Now he made the decision to go there and from what you can see, he looks happy and we hope that at some point that possibility will occur

“I’m well aware that Inter Miami spoke with Gremio and that the club told them that I have a contract. I can say that [Inter Miami] has not spoken to me.