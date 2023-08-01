NBA star, LeBron James considering postponing his son’s first semester classes and basketball career as he recovers from his cardiac arrest





NBA superstar, LeBron James and his family are reportedly considering postponing his son Bronny James’ first semester of classes and basketball career at the University of Southern California as he recovers from last week’s cardiac arrest.

USC begins class registration on August 14 with students moving in two days later. Classes start on August 21.

The source emphasized that the family is following doctors’ recommendations, while not ruling out a return to the hardwood for Bronny.

‘LeBron and the rest of the family have talked about putting off Bronny’s school requirements during this fall semester to allow Bronny to fully recover,’ the source told DailyMail. ‘They are also looking to see if he can take classes from home, so he can start school at the time he intended.

‘To continue his recovery is the first mission to complete. Decisions are 50/50 right now on what they will all do next, and they will also continue to look into possibly having Bronny play basketball again. As for…