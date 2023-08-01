NSIB begins probe into crash of small airplane in Lagos





An investigation has been launched by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) into a crash involving a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with nationality and registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours.

The small plane which crashed around 3pm, Tuesday, August 1, was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard. The aircraft reportedly caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

In a statement released on behalf of NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, it was disclosed that two persons on board the small plane have been taken to the hospital.

The general public have been asked to come forward with any information in form of pictures, video, or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

The Bureau said it can be reached through [email protected], h NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms, and its emergency line…