President Tinubu addresses the nation; rolls out palliatives to cushion effect of high cost of living





President Bola Tinubu this evening addressed the nation, announcing some palliatives to cushion the effect of high cost of living experienced in the country.

Some of the palliatives the President rolled out include loans for businesses, students and review of minimum wage.

My fellow citizens I want to talk to you about our economy. It is important that you understand the reasons for the policy measures I have taken to combat the serious economic challenges this nation has long faced. 2. I am not going to talk in difficult terms by dwelling on economic jargon and concepts. I will speak in plain, clear language so that you know where I stand. More importantly, so that you see and hopefully will share my vision regarding the journey to a better, more productive economy for our beloved country. 3. For several years, I have consistently maintained the position that the fuel subsidy had to go. This once beneficial measure had outlived its usefulness. The subsidy cost us trillions of…





Source: Linda Ikeji