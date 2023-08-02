All 4 passengers involved in Lagos air crash survived

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the four persons in the Aircraft that crashlanded in the Ikeja area of Lagos state today August 1 were rescued alive.
In a tweet posted on its handle this evening, the agency said rescue operation were carried out by LASEMA, fire service, security agencies and other stakeholders.
”Fixed wing Aircraft Reg 5NCCQ Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd crashed near Lagos Airport. Following the incident, NEMA, LASEMA,Fire Service, security Agencies and other stakeholders carried out search and rescue operation.Two crew members and two passengers rescued .”
Source: Linda Ikeji