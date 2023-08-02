Award-winning Bollywood director, Nitin Desai, 58, is found dead at his studio in India as police launch probe

Award-winning Bollywood director, Nitin Desai has been found dead in his studio, prompting a police investigation.

The film-maker, 58, was reportedly found by police this morning after being alerted by residents at the Karjat residence in India. Local media say a probe has been launched into Nitin’s death with the investigation ongoing.`

He had reportedly been living in the Raigad district in Maharashtra since 2005 where he opened his 52-acre studio to make films such as Farzand and Ajintha.

Desai had allegedly admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week and was in significant debt, the Hindustan Times reported.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar told the paper that he was shocked by the news of his friend’s death, adding that just three months ago Desai had hosted a lavish wedding party for his daughter.

Asked if he suspected Desei was struggling financially, Bhandarkar said no: ‘The wedding was really lavish. He was acting just like how a father whose daughter…