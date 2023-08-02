Foolishness is spending millions on bride price, marriage lists and wedding ceremony for a woman who several men knacked for free





A Nigerian man, King Chidi, has said that paying a woman’s bride price is like paying all the men who had slept with her for free.

“Foolishness is spending millions on • bride price • marriage lists • wedding ceremony For a woman who several men knacked for free. It’s like paying all the men who once slept with her for all the years of services they render to your promiscuous wife’s overused kpekus,” he tweeted.

“BITTER FACTS That non virgin woman you’re paying millions for her bride price will invite most of the men who fucked her for free in the car, toilet, bushes, clubs, etc., during your wedding ceremony. And those same men will shake you and tell you that you’re lucky to have her,” he added on August 1.