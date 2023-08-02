



A Nigerian lady, Anjola Oluwa, has shared her extremely confusing and erroneous definition of feminism by bragging about not becoming a feminist despite having been raped twice.

“Got raped twice and I didn’t become a feminist or sum,” she tweeted on Monday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have been schooling her on the true meaning of feminism.

“Sorry about what happened to you, but it has nothing to do with feminism. Feminists are the ones who fight and speak up for victims of rape and other forms of violence targeted at women. Feminists are not your enemies,” one Ijeoma Ntada said.

“Getting raped doesn’t turn you into a feminist it makes you a rape victim. Being violated by men doesn’t magically. Open your eyes to the fucked up condition that women are forced into in a Patriarchal society if such is the case half of the Female population are Feminists today,” another said.