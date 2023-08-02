If you want a wife that can cook like your mother marry your mum





A Lagos-based clergyman, Yemi Davids, has asked people who compare their spouses to their parents to go ahead and marry their parents instead of a partner.

The clergyman said this while preaching in his church recently. In his words

‘’Your wife doesn’t have to cook like your mum. If you want someone that can cook like your mum, marry your mum. Your husband doesn’t have to be as rich as your dad, yes o, we are a work in progress.”

Addressing the women, the clergyman tackled women who pressurize their husbands for a better lifestyle like the one their parents gave to them.