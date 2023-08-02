Imo police rescue 16 year old girl abducted in Imo





Men of the Imo state police command have rescued a 16-year-old girl identified as Khadizat Labran who was abducted at Ganaja junction in Lokoja, Kogi state and brought to Imo state where she was found.

Confirming this to newsmen, ASP Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the command, said Khadizat who is dark in complexion, 4ft tall, and speaks pidgin english fluently, was rescued by a good Samaritan on July 25 who saw her wandering along the road within Nkwerre. He said the good Samaritan subsequently took her to Nkwerre Police Station.

He said when interrogated, Khadizat claimed she hails from Lokoja in Kogi State and also stated that she was abducted by unknown men at Ganaja Junction in Lokoja, who blinded folded her and took her to a bush before she eventually escaped.