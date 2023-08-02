Man sentenced to death by hanging for k!lling and dismembering his neighbor six days to his wedding





Justice Suleiman Akanbi of a Kwara State High Court has sentenced one Kazeem Mohammed to death by hanging for arranging with his accomplices to kill and dismember the body of one of his neighbor, Olokose Ojo Olushola, for ritual purposes.

The deceased who was in his 30s, was planning to get married in six days time when his neighbour arranged for his gruesome murder.

Kazeem and three others, Madu Jeremiah, Mohammed Chatta and Jimoh Abdullateef, were arraigned before the court on an eight-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, illegal removal of human parts and kidnapping. The police had told the court that the defendants had murdered their victim who was a staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Unit of the University of the Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) in May, 2021 and that the body of the deceased was later found without some parts inside a sack.