Nigeria cuts off power supply to Niger Republic after coup





There’s been a blackout in Niger Republic days after a military junta ousted the country’s elected leader, Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger’s electricity company, Nigelec, disclosed that the blackout is as a result of Nigeria cutting off power supply to the country. While the Economic and West African Community (ECOWAS) leaders have disclosed that they will be imposing sanctions on Niger, it has not been announced if it includes electricity supplies.

Niger Republic depends on Nigeria for 70 percent of its electricity. They electricity supplied to the country is generated from the Kainji Dam.

BBC reported that residents living in the cities of Niamey, Maradi and Zinder had power for about an hour before it is switched off for up to five hours. Power cuts like these are unusual in Niger, which normally has regular and reliable supplies.

An anonymous source told the publication that the supply to Niger was cut on Tuesday, August 1, following a presidential directive.

ECOWAS defence…