NMA embarks on indefinite strike over doctor that died in elevator accident inside Lagos General hospital as colleagues stage protest (video)





The Nigerian Medical Association in Lagos State chapter has directed all the doctors working in the three government hospitals on Lagos Island to begin an indefinite strike over the death of its colleague, Dr. Vwaere Diaso.

Diaso died on Monday, August 1, in an elevator accident at General Hospital, Odan in Lagos state. Her colleagues and friend say the elevator had been bad for a while and that the hospital management had failed to repair it despite several complaints.

Reacting to the incident, the NMA Lagos chapter declared a five-day mourning period in the state and asked doctors in the other government-owned hospitals to scale down activities as a mark of respect for the dead colleague. The hospitals to embark on the indefinite strike are the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos; Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos, and the Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Lagos.

Meanwhile, House doctors where the unfortunate incident happened have staged a protest over her death and are…