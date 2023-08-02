Police arrest HIV positive man and four others for r@ping 14-year-old girl in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested five men, including a HIV positive patient, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, said the suspects; Aliyu Sani,50, Rabi’u Ibrahim, 45, Idris Haruna, 38, Hussain Mato, 32, and Rabi’u Inuwa, 50, were arrested last Friday at Yola Quarters after the victim’s father reported that his daughter was raped.

“On 28/7/2023 at about 2200hrs, information from reliable source revealed that, on the same date at about 2030hrs, a 14yrs old girl, went out to hawk Tofu (Awara), in the process, one Aliyu Sani ‘m’ age 50yrs, lured her to the room of Rabiu Ibrahim ‘m’ 45yrs all of Jahun LGA and both had carnal knowledge of her,” the statement read.

“Investigation at SCID Dutse revealed that, one Idris Haruna ‘m’ age 38yrs, Rabiu Inuwa ‘m’ age 50yrs and one Hussaini Mato…