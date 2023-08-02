Trump indicted by special counsel Jack Smith over bid to overturn 2020 election





Former President, Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday, August 1 by special counsel Jack Smith, who charged the president with four counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to Smith, the 77-year-old former president “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results” in a desperate bid to stay in power after he lost to Joe Biden.

Prosecutors led by Smith charged that the 45th president’s incessant claims of election fraud costing him re-election “were false and [Trump] knew they were false.

“But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

The indictment would be the second brought by Smith against Trump.

Trump, who already faces 40 federal counts in connection with allegations that he hoarded…