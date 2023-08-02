Woman nursing serious injuries after being assaulted by her husband for trying to stop him from urinating on bed





A Mombasa woman has been left with serious injuries after being assaulted by her husband for stopping him from urinating on their matrimonial bed.

The lady identified as 24-year-old Georgina Chao, alleged that she was assaulted by her husband, Boniface Chacha, on Monday, July 31, 2023, as she tried to stop him from urinating on the bed where their one-year-old toddler was sleeping. He also raped her while she was unconscious following the beating she got.

Chao said;

“He came home on Monday at midnight and ordered me to give him food which l did. Moments later he went to bed. However, he woke up and began urinating on our bed where our baby was sleeping.

“He got angry and began beating me. l called for help and no one came to my rescue. After he had beaten me and l fainted he began raping me for several hours. Upon regaining my senses, l was naked with my child crying beside me as he snored heavily.”

Chao is currently being housed by a well-wisher who rescued her from the…