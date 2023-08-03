10 abducted victims rescued as police arrest 15 kidnappers, female informants and neutralise many others in Bauchi



Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested 15 suspected kidnappers, bandits, cattle rustlers, including two female informants terrorising Ningi Local Government Area of the state and neutralised many others.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, disclosed this at the police headquarters on Thursday, August 3, 2023 while briefing newsmen on the sustained and unwavering efforts of the command towards combating crime and criminality in the state.

The CP also disclosed that police operatives rescued ten kidnapped victims from different kidnapper’s enclaves at Burra Forest in Ningi LGA and recovered rustled cows, sheep and goats.

“As we work towards the actualisation of a crime-free State, where the unsavoury activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding citizens of the state have put us on the chase and we are delighted that the force, our personnel and units, did not fall short of…