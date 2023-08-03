Beauty queen dies in horror car crash after falling asleep at the wheel





A beauty queen has died in a horrific car crash after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel and ramming into another vehicle.

Ariana Viera, 26, who was based in Florida, was due to represent her country Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October.

She tragically succumbed to her injuries after she was involved in a road accident in Orlando on July 13, according to her mother Vivian Ochoa.

The victim’s mom claims her daughter was suffering from fatigue and fell asleep at the wheel, before ramming into the vehicle in front of her.

At the time of the accident, the Venezuelan model was preparing to take part in a beauty contest in New York City.

Ochoa said her daughter received aid from paramedics at the scene and was revived twice, but died on the way to the hospital.

‘They revived her, she had a heart attack, they revived her again and when they were going to take her to trauma care, she had nothing left,’ she told local news…