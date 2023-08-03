Ghanaian PhD student reportedly loses scholarship in the US after attack on LGBTQ community





A Ghanaian student in the United States of America has reportedly had his scholarship withdrawn following his involvement in hateful attacks against LGBT Ghanaians on Twitter.

A Ghanaian LGBT activist known as Papa Kojo exposed the attacks after receiving a threat from one, Derrick Boadi Sakyi, who had just started a Ph.D. program in Biological Science at Ohio University in the United States under a scholarship.

According to reports, the scholarship was meant for LGBTQIA+ community members, applicants from the Global South, first-generation students, and people with disabilities.

Upon realising that Derrick was a student, Kojo wrote to the university to expose the attack he received from Sakyi attaching other abusive and hateful posts he had made against the LGBT community in Ghana.

He wrote on Twitter: “One guy sent me death threats and I just checked his profile. He’s been inciting hate for years…in one of his most recent tweets, he confessed to setting up gay men to…