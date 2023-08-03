Immigration warns Nigerians against travelling to Niger Republic





Nigerians have been warned by the Comptroller in charge of the Jibia Special Border Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mustapha Sani, against traveling to the Niger Republic.

Speaking on Thursday, August 3, at a joint celebration with the Katsina State Command of the NIS to commemorate the service at 60, Jibia said the NIS is deploying men to man the Katsina border to help curtail illegal movement from the Niger Republic.

He said;

“Nigerians should stay at home and not attempt to go to the Niger Republic until the embargo is lifted. And we are determined to return any Nigerien we catch who is planning to come to this country.

“Despite the fact that we are divided by colonial masters, we share certain things in common like religion and culture, and that doesn’t guarantee them to enter Nigeria without valid documents.

“We have already put our officers on alert and we have already deployed some to go and man the orthodox routes through which some of the…