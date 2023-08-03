Man kidnapped and killed on the way to his mother’s burial in Taraba





A young man identified as Zakari Dan Talaka, was kidnapped and killed by unknown gunmen in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Zakari was killed while on the way from Jalingo to Takum for the burial of his mother who passed away a few days ago.

One Musa Salisu, who confirmed the sad incident on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, said mother and son have been buried according to Islamic rite.

“ON A VERY SAD NOTE:. Inna lillahi wa inna ilahin Raju”un. Alhaji Baba Bako (BKT ) aka Bony QZ lost his immediate younger sister Asamau Bako (BKT) and her son was equally kidnapped and killed on his way to his mother’s burial. All the deceased were buried according to Islamic rite. Three days prayers is tomorrow by 10am at the family compound along hospital road Takum. May their soul rest in peace amen,” he wrote.