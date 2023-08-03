NFL legend Tom Brady becomes co-owner of English football club Birmingham (video)





Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady is is expanding his investment frontier from American football to soccer.

The NFL legend Brady, who retired from professional American football in February after 23 seasons, has announced he will become the co-owner of English football club Birmingham City FC.

“You may be asking, “What do you know about football, Tom? Well, let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn,” Brady said in a video posted to the club’s social media. “But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well. I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will serve as the club’s Chairman of the Advisory Board, where he will advise on “health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs” while also lending a hand with its marketing efforts.

Brady’s investment comes weeks after American hedge fund billionaire Tom Wagner was appointed Birmingham’s…