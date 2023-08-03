Nigerian Military yet to receive order for Intervention in Niger Republic – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is yet to receive an order for any military intervention in the Republic of Niger following the recent coup that truncated democratic governance in the country.
In a statement released on Thursday, August 3, the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, dismissed online reports claiming the Nigerian military was assembling its forces for military action in the Republic of Niger.
“It is no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means. In reaction to this illegal takeover of government, the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis. Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails, to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order. At the moment, ECOWAS…
Source: Linda Ikeji