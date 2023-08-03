Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers sentenced to d3ath for kill!ng 11 Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh





A federal jury in the US has sentenced Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers to death.

All 12 jurors on Wednesday, August 2 had to agree on his conviction to impose the death penalty and if they had failed to agree, Bowers would have been sentenced to life in prison.

Bowers shot and killed 11 worshippers, including a 97-year-old woman, at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018, in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

The family of 97-year-old victim Rose Mallinger said in a statement, “Although we will never attain closure from the loss of our beloved Rose Mallinger, we now feel a measure of justice has been served.”