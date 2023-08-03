Trump says he faces 561 years in prison in fundraising email to his supporters after spending half of donated 53 million on his legal fees





Former US President, Donald Trump told his supporters in a fundraising email on Wednesday, August 2 that he could face up to 561 years in prison after the US Justice Department (DOJ) indicted him in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is facing four counts in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and other efforts to keep Trump in power after he lost to President Biden.

In the US, Defendants are rarely sentenced to the maximum prison term for all crimes for which they are convicted, and terms for different crimes can be served consecutively, limiting the total time a defendant spends in prison.

“With Crooked Joe’s corrupt DOJ having unlawfully INDICTED yours truly yet again, reports indicate that I could now face a combined 561 YEARS in prison from the Left’s witch hunts,” Trump said in the email.

Trump is also facing an additional mountain of legal woes in the form of a 40-count federal indictment over his…