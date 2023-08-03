US singer Lizzo brands s3xual harassment lawsuit against her ‘unbelievable and outrageous’ as she breaks her silence on claims





American singer, Lizzo has dismissed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘outrageous’ as she broke her silence on the claims.

The Good As Hell hitmaker, 35, is being sued by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination and on Thursday, she took to Instagram to break her silence.

Lizzo insisted the claims are untrue and insisted her accusers had previously been warned about their own ‘inappropriate and unprofessional’ conduct.

She also finally addressed THOSE banana sex act allegations which claimed the singer invited cast members to eat bananas from nude performers’ vaginas while in Amsterdam.

Lizzo wrote in a statement: ‘These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

‘My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but…